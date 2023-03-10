© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【NFSC@CPAC 】3/3/2023：Dmitriy Sashchenko, Oregon Outreach Director of FreedomFoundation.com: the CCP regime is a modern day slavery in many ways; the CCP has bought off many American politicians and infiltrated American education system; the US needs to stop funding the CCP!
#CCPmodernDaySlavery #CCPinfiltrateUS #USstopFundingCCP
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023: 自由基金会俄勒冈州外展主任德米特里·萨什申科: 中共政权就是现代奴隶制；中共收买了很多美国政客并渗透了美国教育系统；美国必须停止资助中共！
#中共现代奴隶制 #中共渗透美国 #美国停止资助中共