What Does A CIA Spy Carry Everyday? | Vigilance Elite Shawn Ryan Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
You might be surprised to see what Andrew Bustamante carries and his perspective on why. This was a quick warm-up round we had before the initial show with Andrew; we hope you enjoy the small segment! Part 2 with Andrew will be released on April 3rd, 2023!!
Support the Shawn Ryan Show for $5 and get the chance to be featured on our show. You will have the opportunity to ask upcoming guests questions, and occasionally Shawn will select one of your questions to be asked during the show. Additionally, you will get behind the scenes footage from the Shawn Ryan Show. Sign up here: https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite 👈🏼
Please leave us a review on Apple/Spotify Podcasts:
Apple - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5eodRZd...
#SHAWNRYANSHOW #SELFDEFENSE #SPY
Andrew Bustamante Links:
Find your spy superpower: https://everydayspy.com/quiz/
Learn more from Andy: https://everydayspy.com/
Follow Andy's Podcast: https://everydayspy.com/podcast/
Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:
Website - https://www.vigilanceelite.com
Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/VigilanceElite
TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@shawnryanshow
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shawnryan762