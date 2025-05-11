© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran’s FM says US nuke talks made harder by Trump admin’s 'CONTRADICTORY statements’
4th round still going ahead Sunday after week delay, Oman mediating.
Iran-US high-stakes nuclear talks enter pivotal round
Adding: Iran’s foreign minister has arrived in Muscat, Oman, for the fourth round of indirect talks with the United States.
☢️The fourth round of Iran-US nuclear talks facilitated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi is set to begin at midday in Muscat, Iranian media reported.
🛬Iran’s delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has already arrived in Oman’s capital and is preparing for negotiations.
✔️The Iranian delegation "is committed to preserving Iran’s valuable achievements in peaceful nuclear energy while pursuing the removal of unjust economic sanctions,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.