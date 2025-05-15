© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump was welcomed in Abu Dhabi with the traditional "hair dance."
The Khaliji dance is common in the Persian Gulf countries, including the UAE. The name of the dance translates from Arabic as "Gulf." It is performed by women during receptions and celebrations.
🐻 Kinda bizarre, but traditions are traditions. 🤷♂️