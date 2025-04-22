DOUGLAS MURRAY 🆚 DOUGLAS MURRAY❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clint Russell - Douglas Murray vs Douglas Murray
This is what being a paid propagandist does to your soul.
Source: https://x.com/LibertyLockPod/status/1914535075720425591
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9rm3vm [thanks to https://x.com/ShayneOnChayne/status/1914539845428633621 🐦]
A wokie melts down and accuses the OG poster of gaslighting: "Paid by whom?
Only morons make unsubstantiated claims like this."
https://x.com/DiplodocusThe/status/1914538863512764549
Wokie gets CURBSTOMPED BY REALITY:
Answered and then blocked
https://x.com/LibertyLockPod/status/1914539941570236462
"Murray is on the international advisory board of NGO Monitor, a Jerusalem-based NGO described as pro-Israel and right-wing,[132] which was founded in 2001 by professor Gerald M. Steinberg.[133][134][135][136] As of 2022, he was also one of the directors of the Free Speech Union, an organization established by British social commentator Toby Young in 2020 which advocates for freedom of speech, and criticises cancel culture.[137][138]"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Douglas_Murray_(author) [under Other activities]