Pres BZHANIA Resigns, following turmoil caused by citizens who occupied government buildings in protest of investment agreement with Russia

The Abkhazian Parliament has accepted the resignation of Aslan Bzhania, who held the position of President of the Republic.

⚡️ABKHAZIAN PRESIDENT BZHANIA RESIGNS, following turmoil caused by citizens who occupied government buildings in protest of investment agreement with Russia - acting president will now be VP Gunba.The Vice President of Abkhazia, Badra Gunba, has begun carrying out the duties of the President of Abkhazia.

Protesters ordered to vacate parliament and presidential palace today or Bzhania will withdraw his resignation.

Dancing, bullets and machine gun fire blast near presidential palace as locals celebrate what they see as victory.