ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Monday 11/27/23 • UN PUSHES NEW LOCKDOWNS, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: UN PUSHES NEW LOCKDOWNS TO COUNTER SWINE FLU, CHINESE “MYSTERY PNEUMONIA”As Alex Jones warned in August, the global depopulationists are unleashing a new ‘plandemic’ to scare the public into submitting to a global UN treaty that controls all bodies on earth!
We are in the middle of a psychotic tyrannical power-grab the world has NEVER seen! Watching & sharing the analysis on this broadcast is VITAL for a pro-human future! Tune in!
