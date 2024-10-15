BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tonight, 10 killed, 15 injured in Israeli airstrike targeting Qana, southern Lebanon - local media
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
7 months ago

Tonight, 10 killed, 15 injured in Israeli airstrike targeting Qana, southern Lebanon - local media

Adding said, posted earlier today, before this latest strike shown on above video:

Hezbollah Deputy, Naim Qassem:

“We tell everyone to be at ease.

We are the ones who will take the Zionist monster and put it back in its cage."

"We have started to implement a new equation – to impose real losses and costs upon the enemy, by daily targeting Haifa and what is beyond it."

"We were able to fill our leadership gaps, there is currently no position which is not filled, and there is even a deputy for every single official, ready to take over".

Adding but said after this earlier today strike that came first:

Israeli Airstrike on Christians in Northern Lebanon Kills at Least 21 Civilians

A rare Israeli airstrike on the predominantly Christian area of Zgharta in northern Lebanon has left at least 21 dead and 8 injured, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. Rescue workers continue to search through the rubble as locals recall jets flying overhead before the explosion.

Despite Israel claiming to target Hezbollah, the vast majority of casualties are civilians, with over 2,350 Lebanese killed since October 8. Rights groups warn of a high civilian death toll due to the intensity of Israeli strikes.



iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
