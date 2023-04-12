MICHELLE OBAMA IS ALSO A JUNKIE.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
She/he is captive and cannot escape. She/he does not like being who she/he is and regrets her/his decisions.
Transgenderism is another term for lunacy. Also, idiocy and below mediocrity.
These poor fools who disallow their inherent beauty are the most miserable people on the planet. They do not reach up to God Almighty but rather below to the bowels of hell, for answers.