Ridiculously, Ukrainian soldiers crossed to surrender to the banks of Dnieper River of Russia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Unexpectedly, several soldiers of the Ukrainian National Guard crossed by boat and surrendered to the Russian army on the Left Bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region. 3 soldiers got down to the ground, disarmed, raised their hands and surrendered. They refuse to be used as cannon fodder again and will return home alive.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/