BGMCTV PARASH 007 P061 He sent
4 views • 6 months ago

BGMCTV P061 Parash 7 Vayeitzei (He went out) B’resheet/Genesis 28:10-32:3


Ya’akov/Jacob leaves his hometown Be'er Sheva and journeys to Charan. On the way, he encounters "the place" and sleeps there, dreaming of a ladder connecting heaven and earth, with angels climbing and descending on it; God appears and promises that the land upon which he lies will be given to his descendants. In the morning, Ya’akov/Jacob raises the stone on which he laid his head as an altar and monument, pledging that it will be made the house of God.


In Charan, Ya’akov/Jacob stays with and works for his uncle Lavan, tending Lavan/Laban's sheep. Lavan/Laban agrees to give him his younger daughter Rachel -- whom Ya’akov/Jacob loves -- in marriage, in return for seven years' labor. But on the wedding night, Lavan gives him his elder daughter, Leah, instead -- a deception Ya’akov discovers only in the morning. Ya’akov marries Rachel, too, a week later, after agreeing to work another seven years for Lavan.


Leah gives birth to six sons – Re’uvan/Reuben, Shim’on/Shimon, Levi, Yehudah/Judah, Yissakhar/Issachar and Z’vulan/Zebulun -- and a daughter, Dinah, while Rachel remains barren. Rachel gives Ya’akov her handmaid, Bilhah, as a wife to bear children in her stead, and two more sons, Dan and Naftali/Naphtali, are born. Leah does the same with her handmaid, Zilpah, who gives birth to Gad and Asher. Finally, Rachel's prayers are answered and she gives birth to Yoseph/Joseph.


Ya’akov has now been in Charan for fourteen years and wishes to return home, but Lavan persuades him to remain, now offering him sheep in return for his labor. Jacob prospers, despite Lavan's repeated attempts to swindle him. After six years, Jacob leaves Charan in stealth, fearing that Lavan would prevent him from leaving with the family and property for which he labored. Lavan pursues Ya’akov, but is warned by God in a dream not to harm him. Lavan and Jacob make a pact on Mount Gal-Ed, attested to by a pile of stones, and Ya’akov proceeds to the Holy Land, where he is met by angels.


www.BGMCTV.org

north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsnclexingtonbgmcjewish christianmessianic cong
