Israeli Ground Forces continue to slowly advance deeper into the Palestinian enclave - Nov 11

Israeli ground forces continue to slowly advance deeper into the Palestinian enclave from the northwestern and eastern directions. Apparently, Israeli troops still managed to cut off Gaza City from the south. Hamas militants regularly ambush IDF units in urban areas.

Adding:

Israel to assume 'full control' over the Gaza strip after victory over Hamas - Netanyahu

...Their plan all along to find a way to start the genocide, pretend they didn't know, kill their own, blame it on Gazans, remove by killing most and moving the surviving Palestinians from their land, so Zionist can steal the rest of the land from them. Evil to extreme. IMHO





