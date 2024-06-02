BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Covid Crimes Exposed at Freedom Rally in Geneva, June 1st 2024 - Interview Highlights
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
161 followers
Follow
309 views • 11 months ago

On June 1st Geneva saw a Rally with people from dozens of different nations protesting the WHO pandemic emergency plans. Kla.TV had the unique chance to meet and interview medical freedom advocates who have been fighting for Covid justice over the past years, doing their utmost to achieve a fair and open discourse about the dangers of the mRNA shots and the Covid response. Here are some highlights, but long not all. Visit Kla.TV/en often in the coming weeks for all the Interviews from the Freedom Rally in Geneva.

whopandemicgenevacovidcovidcrimes
