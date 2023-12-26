💥 Moment of Massive Explosion in the Port area of Feodosia, Crimea after a Ukrainian Attack, last night

💥 Massive explosion in the port area of Feodosia, Crimea after a Ukrainian attack.

The traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily suspended during the attack, but is now operational.

No official information as to what was hit.

Edit: Ukrainian Air Force claims that the Novocherkassk Landing Ship was hit.

Some sources claim ammo depot.

Posted later last night:

Crimea's head, Sergey Aksenov, reported an Ukrainian attack near Feodosia; the port fire is contained.

The port area is sealed off, and all relevant services are on-site. Residents of several houses will be evacuated.