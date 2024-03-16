BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Big Was the Tower of Babel? Jubilees Tells Us. Wow!!! Is this even possible?
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
100 views • 03/16/2024

The God Culture


Feb 29, 2024


In our study of Jubilees, we found massive measurements recorded for the Tower of Babel which we are not provided in Genesis. This is incredible! We had a viewer send in a rendering of the true size of this tower and they compared to the world's tallest buildings and other large structures today. This should be no surprise as our DNA becomes more corrupted and despite advances in technology, man is exactly getting smarter. We also don't live as long as the ancient patriarchs. How did they build this mega-structure? Why is there no archaeology? What happened to it? In fact, why were so many ancient structures constructed with such large stones transported over long distances? What element is missing from the Ancient Aliens mindset? We will answer all these questions and more in this installment resolving the doctrines of men. Yah Bless.


Now Available in Podcast Audio Format Internationally:

https://www.thegodculture.com/podcast


(Includes Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms. Free on our website.)


Alternative Video Platforms Now Available:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TheGodCulture


Playeur (Utreon): https://utreon.com/c/TheGodCulture

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheGodCulture:c


For Our Books in eBook (Free) or Print:

The Search For King Solomon’s Treasure, Ophir Philippines Coffee Table Book, The Book of Jubilees: The Torah Calendar, 2nd Esdras: The Hidden Book of Prophecy, REST: The Case For Sabbath:

OphirInstitute.com

(All Books. Links to Amazon and Shopee PH for your area.)

2Esdras.org

BookOfJubilees.org

FirstEnoch.org

RestSabbath.org

LeviteBible.com

ApocryphaTest.com


Facebook: / the-god-culture-original-376627072897316

FB Alternatives:

https://parler.com/user/TheGodCulture

https://gab.com/TheGodCulture

Website: thegodculture.com


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3bJbWjgg90

Keywords
jubileessizetower of babelmassiveancient structuresthe god culture
