National Farmers Day Special Message
Real Free News
Real Free News
38 views • 8 months ago

It's national farmers day, and today is a great day to remember that farmers are stupid, lazy, worthless losers. Today, traitor Mike Fat face flood posted that farmers help feed the world which is a lie. Farmers, like the losers in Nebraska, Poison the world with their GMO garbage drenched in pesticides and other chemicals. So on national farmers day, everybody all over the world would like to tell the American farmers, especially Nebraska farmers, FY! #nationalfarmersday #framersday #farmers #crops #craps #mikeflood #flood #nebraska #nebraskafarmer #gmo #pesticide #poision #garbage #fy

current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news
