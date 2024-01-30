1/29/24 Biden EO Tre_son: Data Protection Review Court, UNRWA, HR 6981-Outlaw Militias #RonnaResign

1/29/24: Biden's secret spy court is operational: DPR- the Data Protection Review Court skirts FISA to give American's social media and life data to corps and EU agencies to go after US citizens. Dems HR 6981 tries to prevent militias forming in States. Win! Gina Swoboda is the new GOP Chair of AZ! Thank you Kari Lake! Full Christian MAGA!





The TN for this Video comes from the movie BRAZIL from the late 80's, directed by Terry Gilliam, predicting the state of tyranny now being rolled out by Cartel B:

https://www.imdb.com/video/vi4256891161/?ref_=tt_vi_i_2





Turning Point Action is hiring door knockers! WI and AZ! Take Action!

https://www.tpaction.com/





Take Action: HR 2, the Majorkas Impeachment, stopping HR 6981 and more! Call or blast your Rep and Senator! 202-225-3121 (House), 202-224-3121 (Senate). https://www.billblasterapp.org

https://thehill.com/homenews/4434103-house-gop-mayorkas-impeachment-articles/





The Border Convoys left today. Protect your digital privacy if you go!

https://takeourborderback.com/





Peter Navarro sentenced to 4 mo in Prison: Going to Appeal:

https://peternavarro.substack.com/p/more-biden-bull-and-teslas-crash





Evergrande Ponzi scheme liquidation:

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/jan/29/evergrande-collapse-liquidation-china-debt-developer-property-giant





BILD: Germany "O Plan"- "Build your own bunkers!"

https://www.rt.com/news/591383-germans-build-own-shelters/





Gina Swoboda elected GOP Chair AZ after Dewit bribe of Kari Lake- endorsed by Trump:

Follow Gina on X:

https://twitter.com/GinaSwoboda

https://azdailysun.com/news/state-and-regional/arizona-republicans-choose-gina-swoboda-as-party-chairperson/article_97c386b3-c2ea-5cfa-8ca8-c46911987afd.html





Three service members killed by drone strike:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/three-us-servicemembers-killed-jordan-uas-attack-identified/





Naomi Wolf- Model Bill for Election Security:

https://dailyclout.io/election-transparency-accountability-and-inclusion-act-model-law-dailyclout-and-american-voters-alliance/





UNRW: Scotland 1st Minister support:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13017467/humza-yousaf-relief-agency-hamas-terror.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UNRWA

https://www.unrwausa.org/





Biden's secret spy court:

https://www.brassballs.blog/https/newsothersmisscom/selling-pii-data-review-biden-court-holder-eric-garland-defense-spy-spying-legal-garland-european-commission-biden-new-surveillance-dbrb-politico-cnn

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-merrick-b-garland-announces-judges-data-protection-review-court





Follow the X thread on children trafficked to Walmarts:

https://twitter.com/speechstudios





Ilhan Omar: "I'm Somalian First":

https://www.infowars.com/posts/deport-rep-ilhan-omar-faces-backlash-for-proclaiming-shes-somalia-first-muslim-second/





Royce White running for Senate in MN:

https://roycewhite.us/





Arch Bishop Vigano calls on humanity to resist Globalist Coup d'etat:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/archbishop-vigano-denounces-globalist-elites-coup-detat-national/





