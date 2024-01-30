Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1/29/24 Biden EO Tre_son: Data Protection Review Court, UNRWA, HR 6981-Outlaw Militias #RonnaResign
channel image
You Are Free TV
1229 Subscribers
63 views
Published a month ago

1/29/24: Biden's secret spy court is operational: DPR- the Data Protection Review Court skirts FISA to give American's social media and life data to corps and EU agencies to go after US citizens. Dems HR 6981 tries to prevent militias forming in States. Win! Gina Swoboda is the new GOP Chair of AZ! Thank you Kari Lake! Full Christian MAGA!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

The TN for this Video comes from the movie BRAZIL from the late 80's, directed by Terry Gilliam, predicting the state of tyranny now being rolled out by Cartel B:

https://www.imdb.com/video/vi4256891161/?ref_=tt_vi_i_2


Turning Point Action is hiring door knockers! WI and AZ! Take Action!

https://www.tpaction.com/


Take Action: HR 2, the Majorkas Impeachment, stopping HR 6981 and more! Call or blast your Rep and Senator! 202-225-3121 (House), 202-224-3121 (Senate). https://www.billblasterapp.org

https://thehill.com/homenews/4434103-house-gop-mayorkas-impeachment-articles/


The Border Convoys left today. Protect your digital privacy if you go!

https://takeourborderback.com/


Peter Navarro sentenced to 4 mo in Prison: Going to Appeal:

https://peternavarro.substack.com/p/more-biden-bull-and-teslas-crash


Evergrande Ponzi scheme liquidation:

https://www.theguardian.com/business/2024/jan/29/evergrande-collapse-liquidation-china-debt-developer-property-giant


BILD: Germany "O Plan"- "Build your own bunkers!"

https://www.rt.com/news/591383-germans-build-own-shelters/


Gina Swoboda elected GOP Chair AZ after Dewit bribe of Kari Lake- endorsed by Trump:

Follow Gina on X:

https://twitter.com/GinaSwoboda

https://azdailysun.com/news/state-and-regional/arizona-republicans-choose-gina-swoboda-as-party-chairperson/article_97c386b3-c2ea-5cfa-8ca8-c46911987afd.html


Three service members killed by drone strike:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/three-us-servicemembers-killed-jordan-uas-attack-identified/


Naomi Wolf- Model Bill for Election Security:

https://dailyclout.io/election-transparency-accountability-and-inclusion-act-model-law-dailyclout-and-american-voters-alliance/


UNRW: Scotland 1st Minister support:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13017467/humza-yousaf-relief-agency-hamas-terror.html

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UNRWA

https://www.unrwausa.org/


Biden's secret spy court:

https://www.brassballs.blog/https/newsothersmisscom/selling-pii-data-review-biden-court-holder-eric-garland-defense-spy-spying-legal-garland-european-commission-biden-new-surveillance-dbrb-politico-cnn

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-merrick-b-garland-announces-judges-data-protection-review-court


Follow the X thread on children trafficked to Walmarts:

https://twitter.com/speechstudios


Ilhan Omar: "I'm Somalian First":

https://www.infowars.com/posts/deport-rep-ilhan-omar-faces-backlash-for-proclaiming-shes-somalia-first-muslim-second/


Royce White running for Senate in MN:

https://roycewhite.us/


Arch Bishop Vigano calls on humanity to resist Globalist Coup d'etat:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/01/archbishop-vigano-denounces-globalist-elites-coup-detat-national/


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


PayPal: [email protected]

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

Keywords
you are free tvess60c60evo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket