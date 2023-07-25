BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE GOOD PEOPLE
Rules_For_Rationals
Rules_For_Rationals
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
40 views • 07/25/2023

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Kerry

https://www.conservapedia.com/John_Kerry

You noticed my NIKE hat? Remember, the corporate logos I wear are meant to be ironic. NIKE executives want a race war. All rich people want a race war. "Divide and conquer" preoccupies their every thought.

Civilization cannot exist without a thriving middle class. FACT!

The Republicans believe virtue resides with the wealthy. Wrong.

The Democrats believe virtue resides with the poor. Wrong.

The vast majority of good people reside within the middle class. In this video I talk about that truth. And why the only people who can rescue civilization are middle class folk who are engaged citizens. Rich people and poor people produce the same thing: suffering. When people in those groups join the middle class, they produce goods and services which lift all boats.

Keywords
hillary clintonscotusdepressionpotuscongressslaveryjudiciarysouthern poverty law center
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy