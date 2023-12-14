Culture War | Triathlete Mom Tells All After Second Experimental Pfizer COVID Injection | What Can We Do? | Guest: Suzanna Newell | Minnesota Team Humanity

Moms on a Mission hosts former triathlete, VP Finance Executive and COVID injection injured Mom, Suzanna Newell who shares her path of injury 30 hours after her second Pfizer injection. She shares how her athletic and active life all changed drastically afterwards. Suzanna explains that we are missing the message of unity, love, and coming together to support each other in our pain and suffering. She concludes that it’s all about community and surrounding each other in love and healing.
