Evacuations Ordered In Minnesota Town After Train Carrying Ethanol Derails, Bursts Into Flames

- A freight train derailed in a fiery crash near a small town in Minnesota early Thursday, forcing residents to evacuate as a precaution, officials said.The incident was reported at around 1 a.m. CT. Multiple tankers of a train operated by BNSF Railway derailed and caught fire on the western edge of Raymond, a town in Minnesota's southwestern Kandiyohi County that has a population of less than 800. The tankers were carrying "a form of ethanol" and "a corn syrup liquid," according to a press release from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office. #Breaking #News #derailment #minnesota
