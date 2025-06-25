People in Wheelchairs Arrested & ZipTied in US Senate Office Bldg

202 views • 2 months ago

Zip tied, some escorted out, some arrested, in article below... Cynthia

People in WHEELCHAIRS arrested with zip ties in US Senate Office Building

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.