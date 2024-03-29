The Deep State Deception - A Plague Of Distractions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As prominent members of the Deep State begin to wobble there’s only one thing they can do… distract. If you were them what would you do? They’ve gotta keep us looking the other way until May 24th. The Baltimore Bridge is just the beginning of the great Deep State Deception.