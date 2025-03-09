Protests erupted outside Romania's Central Electoral Commission building in Bucharest after Călin Georgescu was barred from running in the presidential election - part 3

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Protests erupted outside Romania's Central Electoral Commission building in Bucharest after Călin Georgescu was barred from running in the presidential election.
Why was Călin Georgescu’s presidential candidacy rejected?
Well, Romania’s Central Electoral Bureau says that his speech and behavior are "incompatible" with the office of president.