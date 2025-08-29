You’ve been fooled!

Mind control expert Jason Christoff joins Scott today for an introductory discussion on how the satanists are using mind control on all of us to spread their agendas.

Jason Christoff is a mind control researcher.... who has spoken on the subject of mind control at the US Senate and at the EU, Japanese and Romanian Parliaments. Jason operates an international psychological reprogramming institute where he teaches health professionals and members of the general public how to use positive forms of mind control, to make their lives (and the lives of their patients) better. Medical doctors, chiropractors, high end health coaches and people from all walks of life have benefited from completing Jason's training. Jason is set to release his first documentary titled PLANET MIND CONTROL this fall. In order to win the battle that we're all in today, Jason believes that each citizen must educate on the basics, in relation to how mind control works and how to avoid becoming a victim of it.

