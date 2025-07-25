How an Abu Dhabi Hospital Digitally Transformed Maintenance in Just 30 Days | InnoMaint CMMS

Discover how Dublin Health Services in Abu Dhabi replaced traditional paper-based maintenance logs with InnoMaint's intelligent CMMS platform, all in under 30 days!





With QR code-based asset tracking, mobile ticket logging, and real-time audit-ready reports, they achieved:





✅ 90% faster ticket closures

✅ 100% asset traceability

✅ Zero paper audits





This is not just digital transformation, it's smart maintenance made simple.





👉 Learn more at https://www.innomaint.com





#InnoMaint #HealthcareMaintenance #CMMS #DigitalTransformation



