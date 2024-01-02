Ben Berquam | This is the frontline of the invasion. these are GORILLA CAMPS.

This might be the worst yet! As it was getting dark we came up on a group of leftist that are harboring illegals next to the wall in Sasabe Arizona and as we walked through the camp I found group of men, all Egyptian. Listen to what @TaiDecker says.

He is exactly right! This is the frontline of the invasion. Stay tuned for the rest of the video coming soon as we confronted these leftist that are aiding and abetting the invasion of America.

#BidenDidThis but we the people must stop it! Happy New Year America #MakeTrumpPresidentAgain #Trump2024





Law & Border - Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice





http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com