X22 REPORT Ep. 3091a - D’s Going Into Panic Mode, The Fed Is Crashing The Economy On Our Watch

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3091a - June 11, 2023

D’s Going Into Panic Mode, The Fed Is Crashing The Economy On Our Watch





The earth was not getting warmer, it is getting cooler, the entire climate warming/change is a hoax. The smoke from the fires have cut the solar panel electric production in half. The D's are now panicking over the Fed rate hikes.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





