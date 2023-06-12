X22 REPORT Ep. 3091a - D’s Going Into Panic Mode, The Fed Is Crashing The Economy On Our Watch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3091a - June 11, 2023
D’s Going Into Panic Mode, The Fed Is Crashing The Economy On Our Watch
The earth was not getting warmer, it is getting cooler, the entire climate warming/change is a hoax. The smoke from the fires have cut the solar panel electric production in half. The D's are now panicking over the Fed rate hikes.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)