Hungary PM Viktor Orbán, says the world needs Donald Trump!

The pro-war camp are attacking @realDonaldTrump with full force. That’s what you get nowadays if you’re on the side of peace.





“There is a man in the West who would be able to end this war and make peace. That man is Donald Trump,”, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in his weekly interview on Kossuth Radio Friday. “Hungary would be interested in seeing an advocate of peace at the helm in the United States.”





Orbán called it “worrying” that “legal proceedings have been initiated against the former President of the United States in America, President Donald Trump, because if there is one person in the Western World today who can stop this war and make peace, it is the former President of the United States, Donald Trump.





“It would be in Hungary’s interest to have a pro-peace leader at the helm of the United States, and a pro-peace politician to lead that part of the world,” Orbán said, “but the pro-war camp and the American arm of the Soros Empire is attacking Donald Trump with all its might and doing everything they can to prevent him becoming President again.”













Keep on fighting, Mr. President! The world needs you, the world needs #peace.





@PM_ViktorOrban





https://twitter.com/PM_ViktorOrban/status/1669646389326880769?s=20