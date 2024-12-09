The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 367 - Bitter Waters

In this video I want to re-present the topic from Video No.200 titled, “Wormwood” posted December 2021, exactly 3 years ago. At that time I explained about Wormwood from Revelation chapter 8 and what its effect would be on the world. We can now look back and see clearly what has been occurring for the last 4 years. A relentless genocide has been killing 100’s of millions of people of which only only a tiny fraction is visible in the MSM. Billions more are sick and or dying from a fantastic range of physical diseases never ever seen before. We can now determine if I was speaking the truth at that time. The evidence of this NEVER BEFORE IN HISTORY EVENT is now before us. It is clear for all to examine.





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

The Holy Spirit

The Roman Catholic "Mark Of The Beast"

The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 379 Videos

Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

