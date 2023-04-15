© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just a few hours ago, it became known about eliminating the two most dangerous mercenaries fighting on the side of the Ukrainian army. According to sources, the Russian military, with the help of its special forces also known as Russian Spetsnaz, liquidated a retired US Marine officer Chris Campbell during a special military operation. Planning to earn extra money in Ukraine by killing Russians, the former US Marine officer found death at the hands of the Russian Armed Forces military personnel. Moreover, the Russian Spetsnaz also managed to neutralize the commander of the “Foreign Legion” platoon from Poland, Mikhail Zhurek, about whom the Polish mass media had previously written.
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN