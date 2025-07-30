BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
If You Still Believe The Official Narrative Of 9/11, You Really Need To Witness The Evidence!
RichardGage911
RichardGage911Checkmark Icon
41 followers
0
87 views • 1 month ago

In this episode, I welcome Richard Gage, AIA, Architect. Richard was the founder and CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth and now heads up his own push for justice concerning 9/11 at RichardGage911.org. This is a powerful 2 hour show with tons of evidence (no pun intended). My apologies for some of the small distractions as they seem to have come through the Zoom link.


Keywords
interviewtruth911
