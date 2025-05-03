Was the Biden presidency a set-up to get us to accept Trump 2.0?

"I am under the personal belief that Joe Biden's presidency being as catastrophic as it was, was sort of done intentionally to endear people towards Trump. and get public sentiment behind him as though he's fighting something that he is very provably a part of. Oh, I fully agree with that. I think looking back in hindsight, it was almost like a clownish, a very in ideocracy fashion, exaggerated the clownishness of the Biden presidency and his dementia and falling asleep and walking, you know, in different off the stage in the wrong way. And it's like that was clearly all a setup to endear us towards, you say, swing the pendulum towards Trump. And a number of my guests are agreeing. You were mentioning something about the cult previously."



Source @Real World News





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/