Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen Claimed that his Country is Acting under International Law and Never Target Civilians - Listen to him with Background Footage of the War Crimes

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen claimed that his country is acting under international law and never target civilians, listen to him against the background footage of the war crimes committed in the Gaza strip:
- Israel is working according to International law. We give them humanitarian aid, water food and medicine. We never targeted women, men, children...