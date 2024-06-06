BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Revelation RedPill EP59: Special Guest Gary DeMar - Last Days Madness
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
38 views • 11 months ago

Are we living in the last days? Gary DeMar, one of the leading lecturers and scholars unpacking the modern church's view of the end times and where we are on the timeline of Biblical prophecy. He is particularly well-known for his critiques of Dispensationalist eschatology and his defense of postmillennialism, a perspective that holds to an optimistic view of the future based on the gradual triumph of the Gospel in history. Gary was thrust into Biblical eschatology by necessity. His primary passion is educating the Church on how to make cultural and political change. However, he found resistance in his efforts to help restore the American Republic to its Christian foundation from an unlikely source: other Christians. DeMar found that there was a large section of believers who were convinced that the world needed to get worse and worse in order for Jesus to return. Any effort to bring the country back to it's original greatness under the founding fathers and restore the Constitution would be in vain or worse yet, may even stop Jesus from coming back. In order to convince Christians to get civically involved, Gary knew he needed to understand this strange theology and combat it with the truth of God's Word. Gary takes on all of the hard questions with ease. What about the Rapture? The Mark of the Beast? 666? This is one episode you are not going to want to miss! Read More and connect with Gary: https://www.resistancechicks.com/revelation-redpill-ep-59/


Keywords
kingdomend timeslast daysrevelationmatthew 24the book of revelationisaiah 53preterismisaiah 9gary demarjesus in the old testamentrevelation red pillpost millennialprophesies of jesusamerican visionend times madness
