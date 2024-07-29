Knigga Loves Greatness V 2.0 TRUTHER ANTHEM

An improved version from Stuart Stone

Verse 1:





This knigga loves, how about you?

Integrity's my guide, it's true.

Facing fears with courage, stand tall,

Compassion for the world, we heed the call.





Chorus:





This knigga loves greatness, how about you? This knigga loves greatness, how about you? This knigga loves greatness, how about you?

Honesty's the way, let's make it through.

Humility in every stride,

Perseverance by our side.





Verse 2:





With wisdom, we find our way,

Generosity lights up the day.

Kindness in every little thing,

Resilience makes our spirits sing.





Chorus:





This knigga loves greatness, how about you? This knigga loves greatness, how about you? This knigga loves greatness, how about you?

Empathy for all, in all we do.

Loyalty, we stand so true,

Patience brings us to breakthrough.





Bridge:





Diligence in every move,

Respectfulness, we always prove.

Optimism in our hearts,

Creativity, we play our parts.





Verse 3:





Determination, never sway,

Fairness leads us every day.

Leadership, we lead with grace,

Together we create our place.





Chorus:





This knigga loves greatness, how about you?

This knigga loves greatness, how about you?

This knigga loves greatness, how about you?

Honesty's the way, let's make it through.

Humility in every stride,

Perseverance by our side.





Outro:





This knigga loves greatness, how about you?

Integrity and courage too.

With kindness, we can start anew,

Together, greatness shines in view.