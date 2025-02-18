BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BLACK HEARTS - In 100% of covid19 vaccinated persons (700 investigated) was observed inflammatory process in hearts
The truth
The truth
375 views • 6 months ago

Using 18F-FDG PET/CT screening method performed in four respectable world institutes, in all of 700 investigated covid19 vaccinated persons (100 %) was observed inflammatory process in their hearts (BLACK HEARTS) and heart inflammation was not detectable in 300 unvaccinated control persons. No one of vaccinated persons was showing any myocarditis symptoms yet! If you are vaccinated, look what Dr. Bryan Ardis says about it, might save your life (not in this video).

Keywords
vaccinedepopulationcovid19plandemicmyocarditisblach hearts
