2025 06 01 Off-grid with Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
53 views • 3 months ago

Ok, here are the links I promised you.


Next Tuesday, June 3, at 7pm EST you'll get to meet up via zoom with Doc Wil to discuss the Blood Detox and the Soil Detox kits.


Definitely chime in with what you are noticing if you are using the supplements and/or your gardens. If you are in the Blood Detox group and can't make it, but have a burning question, please email me and I'll make sure it gets asked ;)


No email or registration (and no reminders) … just go to this link next Tuesday at 7pm EST. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84173128180


Breathing FREE webinar with Ari whitten. Really, really good stuff here. I use these techniques all the time to keep my energy up and my mind calm. https://theenergyblueprint.com/referral.html?p=thegrownetwork&w=Breathing


Theta Network: a crypto you need to know about. It's has an vitally important use case, major partners, 24 patents, and yet is almost unknown...


https://marjorywildcraft.substack.com/p/theta-network-a-crypto-you-need-to?utm_source=publication-search


Did I forget anything? LOL Probably.

