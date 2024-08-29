Massive Russian strikes in Ukrainian rear regions do not stop for several days in a row. On the night of August 29, another combined attack of Russian drones and missiles targeted Ukrainian military and industrial infrastructure in a dozen cities throughout the country, including in the capital. The Ukrainian military in the border Sumy and Kharkiv regions are pounded by Russian bombs.

At night, the Kyiv region came under a massive attack. Russian strikes were reported in the village of Obukhov, located on the outskirts of the capital. The second attack in a week targeted Borispil airport used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Precious military cargo from NATO is stored there, including equipment necessary for the repair and restoration of NATO military equipment, as well as weapons and ammunition supplied by Kyiv’s Western “partners”. More strikes hit the capital itself. Electricity supplies were cut off in several districts of the city.

In their turn, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted new attacks in the Russian rear regions. This time, the Crimean peninsula became one of the targets. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, at night Russian air defense forces destroyed 6 Ukrainian unmanned vehicles in the border Bryansk, Belgorod regions and the Republic of Crimea. Three Ukrainian unmanned boats were destroyed in the Black Sea near Sevastopol.

Meanwhile, the standoff continues in the Russian Kursk region. The Ukrainian military is banging its head against the wall of the Russian defenses. Ukrainian motorized groups are launching assault in different directions around Sudzha, as a result, their losses grow but the frontlines remain unchanged. According to available footage, Russian forces began launching their upgraded FAB-3000 heavy bombs on the Ukrainian military positions on the Russian territory. Such devastating strikes result in heavy damage to the local infrastructure but they leave no chance to the Ukrainian military to save its reserves.

While Ukrainian forces are ground in the north, the Russian army is swiftly advancing in the Donbass. Ukrainian defense was ruined on a wide front in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian are fleeing from their strongholds to the west. The Russian army is already approaching the center of Selidovo, one of the largest settlements in the area. Russian forces took control of a strategically important stronghold on the height on the outskirts and force the enemy to retreat from a wide area. Demoralized Ukrainian servicemen are offering only weak resistance.

The goal of Russian offensive is to reach the line of Pokrovsk-Selidovo-Kurahovo-Ugledar and straighten the front.

At the same time, Russian forces achieved new victory in the Ugledar direction. Large Ukrainian stronghold in the town of Konstantinovka came under Russian control. The mop up operations continue in the settlement, while Russian advance along the road forces Ukrainian units to retreat from Pavlovka. The strategic threat to the Ukrainian army is growing.

