BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

354) What really is being covered up (w/ subtitles)
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
555 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
218 views • 10/06/2023

Credits to Psinergy channel : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f

October 5, 2023 | 12:32'' | Psinergist funnies : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.29C5931C-0F50-4B8A-BED3-B8B1ACAB0166:8

October 4, 2023 | 47:52'' | Long form practice signage : https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.C2C6AE4C-ED1F-43F6-996E-AD205EA4BFE5:c


See also:

356) Electrocuting illusions and tired words (w/ subtitles) : https://www.brighteon.com/042caa77-550f-491f-8904-aaa2e8f08c00


More:

48) Deep History about 5G 'Who, What, Why' : https://www.brighteon.com/5620ef67-849a-468a-937a-f66f7edee975 

317) WEF digital/electrical endgame: 5G kill switch connects digitised humans, money & transport : https://www.brighteon.com/b239161a-5df3-46e0-af96-60a7ed706d35  

350) Why radiation matters: the bio-electric body : https://www.brighteon.com/aa426889-5a10-45aa-9b76-adad78099085  

Antarctic EMF & Scalar Instalations -- how it's done! https://www.brighteon.com/5664ed37-d6eb-45fc-8f51-4b77a4ac5bc0   


Claire's website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on her work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
businesswirelessagendasensorsnetworksecretbehaviorbody
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy