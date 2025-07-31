Why the Resurgence of Anti-Semitism? with Randall Price (Part 2)

In today’s program, Tom wraps up a two-part series with guest, Randall Price. Here’s TBC Executive Director, Tom McMahon.





Tom: Thanks, Gary. Our guest is Randall Price, and we have been talking about Israel, and what’s going on today. Randall is the founder and president of World of the Bible Ministries. He’s a research professor and executive director of the Center for Judaic Studies at Liberty University; he’s written numerous books – I want you to go back, folks, if you’re just joining us and missed part one, Randall was telling us about a project that he’s working on: a virtual tour of the temple, which sounds really exciting, so we won’t go back over that, but you need to check out part one.

So, Randy, welcome back to Search the Scriptures 24/7.





Randy: Thank you. I appreciate it, Tom!