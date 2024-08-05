BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
US Sports Track & Field Feat. Sam Kendricks leads trio to Paris in pole vault...
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
9 months ago

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube

Featured course:

Training for the Pole Vault and Multi-Event Athletes

by Wisconsin Track Coaches Association

https://bit.ly/PoleVaultTraining

This lecture, led by Coach Zach Siedmeier, an experienced and knowledgeable coach in track and field, provides valuable insights and strategies for effectively training athletes who specialize in pole vaulting and multi-event competitions. With a focus on optimizing performance and maximizing development, Coach Siedmeier covers various aspects including technical training, speed development, and event-specific workouts tailored to the unique needs of pole vaulters and multi-event athletes.

https://bit.ly/PoleVaultTraining


Video credit:

Sam Kendricks leads trio to Paris in pole vault at the U.S. Track and Field Trials | NBC Sports

2016 Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks, 2020 Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen and 2023 USA Indoor silver medalist Jacob Wooten punch their tickets to Paris at the U.S. Track and Field Trials.


#NBCSports #TeamUSA


» Download the NBC Sports app for up to the minute Olympic Action

https://apple.co/3xD3Fey

https://amzn.to/4ceR5Tm

» Watch Live Sports on Peacock on Apple TV: https://apple.co/3LTWrZw


The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!

US Sports Radio

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday0824

usaolympicstrack and fieldussportsnetworkussportsradiotrack fieldpole vault
