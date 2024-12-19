In the age of social media, where "likes" dictate self-worth, a peculiar trend emerged: moms vaccinating their kids with the "poison covid vaccine" not for health, but for virtual validation. These mothers, in their quest for digital applause, displayed a profound misunderstanding of both parenting and science. Their children, often seen screaming and crying in these shared images, were mere pawns in a game of social media popularity, where the currency was likes, not love or concern.

The irony is stark. These mothers, blinded by the allure of online affirmation, ignored the experimental nature of the shot, its unproven long-term effects, and the potential harm it might bring to their children. Instead, they celebrated their "parenting achievements" with posts, inadvertently showcasing their neglect of genuine care for a fleeting moment of digital fame.

Now, as they see the truth about the vaccine's efficacy and safety, these same mothers scramble to erase the evidence of their folly from the Internet. They've realized too late that the vaccine was not the safeguard they boasted about but a source of harm. Their children, now possibly facing adverse effects, are the silent victims of this vanity.

The digital age has indeed transformed parenting into performance art, where the health and well-being of one's offspring are traded for likes, comments, and shares. These mothers, in their misguided pursuit, have left a legacy of regret, unable to delete the real damage they've caused, only the digital traces of their misplaced priorities.

