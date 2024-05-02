BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The fascinating topic of AI generated music. Here is an example. A heavy metal spartan warrior song.
Zanimations
Zanimations
69 views • 12 months ago

This is made with Udio a ai music generating tool. (currently in beta, and free to use at the moment. All coprights of songs generated go to the one generating the song. In that case that would be me. But I dont intend to monetize any of them anyways.)

Ofc like always I wrote the lyrics myself.


If you want other examples of AI music/whats possible to do with this right now, all of the uploads on my channel since the flamenco cat dissing Klaus Schwab were made with this tool.


In case you like the picture of the spartan warrior in this video, you can purchase it on various products on redbubble. Just search for Zanimations sparta there and you should find it easily.

Keywords
aiheavy metalmetalspartazanimationsai music
