In her womb were 14 tiny lives If we hadn't arrived in time, they probably wouldn't have been born

The mother dog went a long way on Christmas Eve looking for help

Could you believe she did an ultrasound and the doctor said she had 14 puppies

Her waist was amazingly large. I was impressed that she could still go

In preparation for the completion of labor, I rubbed her belly

This would make the pregnant mother more comfortable.

There were small creatures waiting to come out inside that belly.

For safety's sake, we brought the mother dog home that was very comfortable

She would be in one of the baths with the support you needed

We all were waiting for the moment her puppies were born.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

