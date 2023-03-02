⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (March 2, 2023) - Text only

There was no video posted today, but the info is written below:

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(2 March 2023)

Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by the Army Aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in neutralisation of the enemy units near Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Masyutovka and Olshana (Kharkov region).





💥 Over to 50 Ukrainian servicemen and 2 motor vehicles have been eliminated. In addition, 1 munition depot of the AFU 14th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Krasnoye Pervoye (Kharkov region).





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the active operations of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, as well as the attacks, launched by aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems, have resulted in neutralisation of the AFU manpower and hardware near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Nevskoye and Chervonopopovka and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥 Up to 160 Ukrainian servicemen, 7 armoured fighting vehicles and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been destroyed.





◽️In Donetsk direction, the active actions of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, as well as, air attacks and artillery have resulted in the neutralisation of about 270 Ukrainian servicemen, 6 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 9 motor vehicles, Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.





💥 1 AFU ordnance depot of the 110th Mechanised Brigade and the AFU signal node have been destroyed near Avdeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces have launched a complex fire attack against the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), and Malaya Tokmachka and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥 The enemy losses were up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickup trucks, as well as, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.





◽️In Kherson direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery, have resulted in neutralisation of up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, 30 motor vehicles, Msta-B howitzer, and a munition depot of the 123rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Tokarevka (Kherson region).

Part II (See Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/6327))

💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 83 artillery crews at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 195 areas.





💥 1 Ukrainian Buk-M1 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic). In addition, 1 radar of S-300 surface-to-air missile system has been destroyed near Nikopol (Dnepropetrovsk region).





💥Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 AFU Su-24 airplane near Mikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic). 1 AFU Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down near Kurakhovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Krynki (Kherson region).





💥 In addition, 1 HIMARS MLRS missile has been intercepted. 14 AFU UAVs have been destroyed near Chugunovka (Kharkov region), Peski, Yakovlevka, Mineralnoye, Zavitne Bazhania (Donetsk People's Republic), Golaya Pristan, Cazachyi Lageri and Zburyevka (Kherson region).





📊In total, 393 airplanes, 212 helicopters, 3,295 unmanned aerial vehicles, 407 air defence missile systems, 8,105 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,045 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,247 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,665 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.



