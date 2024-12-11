Congressional Report Exonerates ‘CONSPIRACY THEORISTS’ - The HighWire with Del Bigtree

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Dec 5, 2024) The HighWire: Mainstream media pundits and Wikipedia have mud in their face after Congress’ Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic released their final report, effectively validating everything legacy media claimed a ‘conspiracy theory,’ as true. Del highlights the attacks on himself and The HighWire, and puts the slanderous claims still being made on his Wikipedia page, against the report that effectively exonerates him, and all alternative news sources who were reporting the truth throughout the pandemic including lab origin, mask efficacy, and therapeutics for COVID-19.
The HighWire: https://thehighwire.com/
Source: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/congressional-report-exonerates-conspiracy-theorists/