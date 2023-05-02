BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Who Can You Trust? - 20230502
Live With Your Brain Turned On
Live With Your Brain Turned On
18 followers
0
77 views • 05/02/2023
The Live With Your Brain Turned On Show - 20230502

Who Can You Trust?

The show is live on Tuesdays - sign up at the link below to listen live

1 PM Pacific — 2 PM Mountain — 3 PM Central — 4 PM Eastern — 9 PM UK- Wed 8 AM AEDT

Sign up to listen live at:

PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/

The goal of this show is not to tell you what to think but to learn how to think and and to help you discover information that leads to wise choices while we continue to wonder …
Where are we going and why are we in this hand basket?

It is important to remember that this show is brought to you on the People for People network which is a listener supported network. There are no large corporate sponsors as it appears that such sponsors do not see profit in the free exchange of information. I f you do see value in freedom of information please make it possible by donating to the people for people network.

I have titled today’s show —

Truth - Who Can You Trust?

Watch and find out …

And share with your friends


