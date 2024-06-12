Parallels of History

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The history of the Old testament Israel chosen people and the history of the Chritstian civilisation are almost exact parallels. Why is this? The Jeswish people refussed to receive the Messiah and so just as Jesus said it was given to another people to lay the foundation to receive the Messiah. What were the 'chosen' people chosen for? They were chosen to receive the Messiah not reecieve a piece of real estate. This is elucidated in this simple presentation. So what is actually the mission of the messiah? The Divine Principle will illuminate these questions and more. The most important questions of life.