Trump Posts AI Image To The Beast. White House Promotes Worldwide SUNDAYS. Catholic Baptism Of USA

President Trump Posts AI Image Of Him as Pope. Image To The Beast Forming In White House with Project 2025. Will White House Begin Device Free Sundays. Baptism Of America Into Catholicism Fulfills Revelation 13. Mark of the Beast Soon To be enforced through a Sunday Law update leading Americans to break the law of God to honor the false Sabbath. The true Sabbath is Saturday.





I stopped watching movies and TV shows and only use social media for work. Now I stress less and sleep better. Encouraged by the results, I began taking weeklong social media fasts every quarter. Then, I introduced device-free Sunday, a habit that initially felt like a challenge but quickly became a weekly gift.





Business Insider Pushes “Device-Free Sunday” for Less Stress and Better Sleep. In a not-so-surprising shift, the financial and business world is increasingly aligning itself with those advocating for Sunday rest. The financial sector has joined the mission of exploring ways to improve public health through a day of rest—Sunday. As a result, the push for a universal day of rest is gaining traction everywhere, including the corporate world, where work efficiency and productivity are being tied to the benefits of slowing down on Sunday.





On April 7, 2025, Business Insider published a news story claiming how some medical and health care professionals are being taught to implement “device-free Sunday” as part of their training. The article expressed the following, in part:





Reclaiming Sunday as the Lord’s day. Recently, talking with some priest friends, we were worried about the phenomenon of children who come for catechism but not for Mass on Sunday. Sadly, it’s hard to put the blame on the children as they are dependent on their parents for transport. The reality is that some of these parents themselves are not there for Mass so where have we as Church gone wrong?





Katy Perry and Arianna Huffington Start a New Movement: Shutoff Sundays. For a special live episode of The Thrive Global Podcast, Thrive Global founder and CEO Arianna Huffington sat down with Katy Perry as part of the singer’s “Witness World Wide” livestream promoting the release of her new album Witness. The two discussed their shared love of everything from sleep and forgiveness to meditation and disconnecting from technology.





Perry said she’d be taking time to recharge in the near future and wanted to unplug, “I’m going to try and stay off my phone a little bit.”





She and Huffington talked about the need to grant ourselves permission for something like recharging, coining the movement, “Shutoff Sundays,” a day to unplug, recharge and take a break from your devices.





“Just give yourself the weekend. You can give yourself one day,” Perry said. “That’s something I have wanted to do, and I’ve been so addicted to my phone. I keep on talking the talk and I really want to walk the walk.”





Huffington agreed, “It’s a day to basically be with yourself, be with your loved ones,” she said. “Read a book, a real book, not on screens.”





So why Sunday?





“You’re going to have to pick a day for yourself,” Perry said. “But for me that’s Sunday, and it feels very holy in a way.”





In a world where disconnecting from technology has become somewhat taboo, we need to embrace missing out.





