Fauci on locking down

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We are currently witnessing the most momentous attempt at revisionism in living memory.
We must NOT allow these people to absolve themselves of accountability. These policies were anti-human and a disgrace to the moniker of science. Period.
Mistakes were not made. This was planned. This was orchestrated. This has caused devastation. And it will continue to do so for generations to come.
Source @Oracle Films